'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 125 Spoilers: Title Suggests Toppo Will Return as the God of Destruction

Toei Animation A still from "Dragon Ball Super"

"Dragon Ball Super's" episode 125 is shaping up to be unfavorable for the good guys in the series as the title suggests the return of Toppo will mark his first appearance as the God of Destruction.

The titles for the "Dragon Ball Super" episodes to be shown until early February have been revealed, and a translation of episode 125's title says: "Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo! There is Only Overwhelming Power!"

The said title suggests that Toppo is finally going to be revealed as the God of Destruction. This information did not come as a surprise to some since fans may recall that in earlier episodes, Beerus had mentioned that Toppo was likely to become the next God of Destruction.

However, with the strength that Jiren has shown, some fans thought that Beerus could be wrong and that a plot twist was imminent, possibly presenting the former as the next God of Destruction. On the other hand, the revealed episode 125 title hinted that Beerus had been right all along.

It can also be recalled that Jiren had already turned down the role of God of Destruction before, which made Toppo the most likely candidate for the job.

In an earlier Twitter post by @Herms98, it was noted that the episode 125 title used the term "kourin," which signifies the arrival of god-like force on Earth. It was also noted that the same term was used to hint at the arrival of Beerus, which could be a sign that Toppo might be returning to the scene with the same power and level that Beerus had.

Reports noted that the revelation of Toppo in his new, more powerful form could pose a very big problem for the protagonists.

Comicbook suggested that even before he assumes the God of Destruction role, Toppo had proven to be a very difficult opponent to defeat that even the combined strength of Gohan and Android 17 could not do anything about it.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 125 is slated to be released on Sunday, Jan. 28.