'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 127 Release date, Spoilers: U7 Losing Another Member For Good?

Toei Animation A still from "Dragon Ball Super"

With Jiren left to defend Universe 11, the Tournament of Power trickles down to its final and perhaps most crucial minutes in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 127.

While it is one against four, Jiren has the power and abilities to take them on. While a victory for Universe 7 is not far away now, beating the strongest warrior in Universe 11 is still a massive hurdle to go through.

In fact, it looks as one from Goku's team will be eliminated in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 127, which is titled "A Looming Obstacle! Pinning Hope on a Final Barrier!!" In this installment, Android 17 will aid Goku and Vegeta in taking out Jiren. For this, he makes a "desperate strategy" that fans are worried would get him killed.

The promo for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 127, however, gives fans a reason to worry about Vegeta instead. As he, Goku, and Android 17 attack Jiren with all their might, he retaliates with a ball of energy that appeared to disintegrate the Saiyan Prince.

Goku was hit with it too, but the effect looked very different than that of Vegeta. Goku appears to have been sent flying with Jiren's blast, but Vegeta looked like he was dissolving into pieces and eventually nothingness.

Clearly, with Jiren showing his true power, it becomes an almost impossible feat to defeat Jiren. However, "Dragon Ball Super" episode 127 might make it all the worse with Vegeta facing his doom.

There have been speculations that it will be up to Goku and Android 17 in the end to stop Jiren and save their home. Then again, a promo does not tell the whole story, so fans would just have to wait for the episode to be released.

The excitement for the conclusion of the Tournament of Power in "Dragon Ball Super" has never been higher. It is expected to be massive especially since it is said to be the capper for the overall anime, which is set to end broadcast next month.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 127 airs Sunday, Feb. 11 on Fuji TV.