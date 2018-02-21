Toei Animation A still from "Dragon Ball Super" episode 128

The final two minutes of the Tournament of Power begin to trickle down in the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super."

Episode 128 marked the end of the road for Vegeta, who did not go down without a fight. Even in his regular form, the Saiyan Prince did not think twice about fighting Jiren. In the previous "Dragon Ball Super" installment, Vegeta found the will to fight in his desire to protect the people he loves and keep his promise to Cabba.

While he was eliminated in the end, Beerus is proud of the show he put on while Whis is just happy that Vegeta got out of the Tournament of Power alive. By the end of "Dragon Ball Super" episode 128, Goku was locked in a showdown with Jiren. The Universe 11 warrior was supposed to easily pummel him because, like Vegeta, he had no energy left and was actually just a punch away from losing and ultimately getting his universe blown up.

But, the hero appeared to have tapped into his Ultra Instinct form once again, which thrilled a lot of people in the crowd, including the Omni-Kings.

Kaoishin Anato of Universe 1 believes that Goku will be able to master Ultra Instinct this time around, which appears to be what would happen in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 129, which is titled "Transcending the Limit! Mastering Ultra Instinct."

From the looks of it, being able to master the Ultra Instinct form will be the ultimate key for Goku to defeat Jiren once and for all. Japanese magazines have already shown off the hero's appearance in the final form, so fans know it is coming.

Add to that the fact that "Dragon Ball Super" is slated to wrap up next month. This points to Goku finally unlocking his most powerful form yet and securing the win for Universe 7. It will be exciting to see how Jiren fares in the battle for sure.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 129 will air on Sunday, March 4, at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.