'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 128 Spoilers: Fan Favorite Set To Be Eliminated From Tournament Of Power

Toei Animation A still from "Dragon Ball Super"

Dragon Ball Super Episode 128 certainly didn't hold back when it came to spoilers especially with a title like "Prideful Till The End! Vegeta Falls!" Yes, after 127 episodes, the Prince Vegeta is set to be eliminated from the Tournament of Power despite his gallant efforts to stay.

While details are scarce at the moment, the exit of the Saiyan Prince is practically confirmed. There has been a lot of speculation about how what his elimination will be but the episode's synopsis reveals that the Pride Troopers' Jiren will be involved.

"Thanks to 17 sacrificing himself to assist them, Goku and Vegeta have evaded Jiren's attack," the synopsis reads. "However, Goku collapses from exhaustion, leaving Vegeta to face Jiren alone."

Facing Jiren alone after Goku being out of action due to exhaustion, while definitely valiant, does not bode well for Vegeta. He has already exhausted his main reserves against Toppo and if it took all of his energy to defeat the Pride Troopers' leader, it's very likely that there won't be enough for him to defeat, let alone put a challenge to fresh Jiren.

The rest of the synopsis does seem to give Vegeta fans hope that the exhausted will be able to triumph over the odds but judging from the title, it seems that even giving his all won't be enough to beat Jiren. "Vegeta faces off against Jiren on his own! While being hit by Jiren's fierce attacks, Vegeta still fights with Saiyan pride in his heart, but...?!" the synopsis read.

It's definitely sad to see Vegeta get eliminated. Nevertheless, his exit does suggest a 1 vs. 1 fight will serve as the finale for the Tournmanet of Power. "Dragon Ball Super" airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST while the English dub airs every Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. during Adult Swim's Toonami block.