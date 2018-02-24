Toei Animation Promo image for "Dragon Ball Super"

The intense Tournament of Power arc might be coming to a close based on the trailer for "Dragon Ball Super" Episode 129.

In the sneak peek for the episode titled "Limits Super Surpassed! Ultra Instinct Mastered!!" showed that Son Goku in his Saiyan form will be entering the final stage of his battle against Jiren with additional energy that he received from fellow Universe 7 fighter Vegeta, who was eliminated in episode 128.

Because of the added energy, Goku will be able to attain his Ultra Instinct form that will manifest through his new silver colored hair would give him more advantage during his battle with the remaining Universe 11 fighter.

The trailer showed Goku's determination to end the battle as the winner. "Jiren, it looks like we gotta settle things one-on-one," he was heard saying in the animated video. "Out-of-this-dimension speed! Overwhelming power! Even faster! Even stronger! I wanna surpass and surpass my limits and beat you!" He also told Jiren, "This is the end. Here it goes, Jiren!"

But according to spoilers that were reported by Otaku Kart, Jiren will be able to match Goku's Ultra Instinct power at the beginning of their battle and could even hurt him with his own strength. But as the time runs out, the remaining Universe 7 fighter will manage to master the full extent of his power. This could help Goku ultimately defeat his opponent.

If Goku can defeat the Universe 11 representative, it means that the long and difficult Tournament of Power will also meet its end very soon since the animated series is reportedly concluding after the end of episode 131.

The episode 129 of "Dragon Ball Super" will first air in Japan on Sunday, March 4. Then those in other parts of the world can watch the episode via streaming through Crunchyroll and Funimation as well as during the Toonami block on Adult Swim.