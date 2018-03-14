Facebook/DragonBallZ Promo image for "Dragon Ball Super"

The 130th and penultimate episode of the "Dragon Ball Super" anime series is going to air this weekend, and its title teases an upcoming epic battle.

"Dragon Ball Super" took a short hiatus from its regular weekly release, but luckily, there are only a few days left before fans get to see its 130th episode. The episode is titled "The Greatest Showdown of All Time! The Ultimate Survival Battle!!" and will be available on Sunday, March 18.

As hinted by the title, fans will likely witness an epic battle between Goku and his adversaries, which is something expected since the anime series is nearing its end.

In the previous episode of "Dragon Ball Super," fans saw Goku finally obtain his UItra Instinct state while battling Jiren. The protagonist is expected to continue showing the effects of this new-found strength in his abilities and how it will help him topple his enemies.

However, in a trailer provided by Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump (via ComicBook), Goku can be heard saying that Jiren's powers will also escalate. With two opposing characters getting stronger, there is no doubt that the upcoming episode will feature one of the best fight sequences in "Dragon Ball Super." In fact, the publication also referred to Goku and Jiren's battle as "the greatest clash in history."

The biggest question now among fans is if Goku will be able to throw Jiren out of the Tournament of Power after reaching the maximum potential of his Ultra Instinct strength. But there are spoiler reports that claim Jiren will also reach the same level of strength and will end up destroying the entire place.

While Goku is expected to reach a level of power that he has never had before, there are also spoilers that indicate Jiren will be able to knock the protagonist out of the arena due to a Ki Blast attack. However, the protagonist will reportedly be able to get up after this strike, which means that Universe 7 has not lost yet. Some say that Frieza will then appear out of nowhere and hit the unsuspecting Jiren with a Death Beam.

Episode 131, which is titled "A Miraculous Conclusion! Goodbye Goku! Until the Day We Meet Again!" will be released a week later on March 25.