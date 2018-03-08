'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 130 Spoilers: Frieza May Play Key Role in Goku's Victory

Facebook/DragonBallZ A promo poster for "Dragon Ball Super" featuring Frieza

The conclusion of the widely popular Japanese anime shounen series "Dragon Ball Super" is drawing near with only two episodes remaining. Rumors have been rampantly circulating, alluding to the speculations regarding the fate of main protagonist Goku especially since Jiren and Frieza are the only other characters left in the Tournament of Power ring.

According to spoiler reports, the sneak peek trailer for episode 130 shows both Goku and Jiren at their peak forms, with the two exhibiting the bright auras of their respective "Ultra Instinct" forms. Goku was finally able to master the form in episode 129, and able to conserve ki and manage it well enough to extend his defensive capabilities to his offense.

This impressive display by Goku has caused Jiren to break away from his normally cool and meditative state, and has grown increasingly frustrated by Goku's ability to push his limits to go toe-to-toe with him. This may push Jiren to go on and display an "Ultra Instinct" form of his own, but the result may be down to who can harness this form better. With Goku having mastered the elusive technique, Jiren may have some difficulty in defeating the main protagonist.

However, it appears that Jiren will surpass his own limits as well, which may spell trouble for everyone's favorite Super Saiyan. Fans have been asking after episode 129 what happened to Frieza, who has not been shown in the past few episodes. It is safe to assume, at this point, that Frieza's presence in the ring has not been forgotten by the showrunners at all, and may even end up giving some of his power to Goku so that he can finally defeat Jiren.

Fans may be saddened by the fact that "Dragon Ball Super" is coming to a close, but the outcome of Jiren and Goku's final showdown could possibly end on a major cliffhanger that will propel the series forward after some time.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 130 will be aired on Sunday, March 18, on Fuji TV, with the final episode airing on March 25.