Toei Animation A still from "Dragon Ball Super"

The latest episode of "Dragon Ball Super" has levelled the playing field with Goku getting a better hold of his Ultra Instinct form. This may not last long though.

"Dragon Ball Super" Episode 130 promises an action-packed episode, judging by its title alone, "An Unprecedented Super Showdown."

The promo provides a short look at what is about to go down. With Goku faring better in the battle as he takes advantage of his final and most powerful transformation in the anime, Jiren is not one to be left behind.

The strongest warrior of Universe 11 looks to be tapping into a new level of power, which is terrifying to think about seeing the destruction he caused without even trying. Jiren is seen surrounded by a red aura in the "Dragon Ball Super" Episode 130 promo that looks so much like that of Goku when he is in Ultra Instinct form.

This has fans believing that he, too, might be slipping into that power-up in the upcoming installment. Reputed to be more powerful than God of Destruction, it is not far-fetched to think about an unthinkably redoubtable guy like Jiren can be able to tap into the Ultra Instinct transformation at will.

Jiren clearly was a bit annoyed about how things went down in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 129, and during the final moments of the Tournament of Power, it looked like the idea that his universe will be wiped out was finally hitting him for the first time since he joined the competition.

Indeed, the hype is at an all-time high. Jiren and Goku's battle is expected to be much more explosive in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 130, and it has fans ultimately confident that the anime will wrap up on a high note.

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until March 18 before they can watch "Dragon Ball Super" episode 130.