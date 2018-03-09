Toei Animation Still photo from an episode of "Dragon Ball Super"

The epic conclusion of "Dragon Ball Super" is about to unfold.

The reports about episode 131 titled "A Miraculous Conclusion! Farewell Goku! Until we meet Again!!" claimed that the episode will center on the final battle between Universe 7's Son Goku and Jiren, who is also known as The Pride of Universe 11 for the Tournament of Power.

According to speculations, Son Goku will be unsuccessful in winning the final round of the battle for the tournament. This means that Universe 7 will lose and will be in danger of being obliterated by Omni-king Zeno.

A report from Inquistr also mentioned that even if Jiren managed to eliminate Son Goku from the battle, both the Grand Zeno and the Future Zeno will not announce the name of the winner and will not make a move about eradicating Universe 7. This could mean that the Tournament of Power is still ongoing.

Then all the spectators will be surprised when a death beam hits The Pride of Universe 11 in the back and caused him to topple over from the arena. They will also be surprised when Frienza, who had been missing since episode 128, will suddenly emerge and show everyone that he won the battle for Universe 7.

On the other hand, ComicBook claimed that the upcoming finale of "Dragon Ball Super" will leave a major cliffhanger. The report claimed that the ending will make a lot of fans unhappy. But it can also lead to a major storyline reset as Toei Animation prepares for the next anime series from the long-running "Dragon Ball" franchise.

The episode 131 will be released in Japan sometime in the end of the month, and it will be aired by Funimation and Crunchyroll for the "Dragon Ball Super" viewers to stream in other parts of the world. The episode with English dub will also be aired by Adult Swim during its Toonami block every Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. EST.