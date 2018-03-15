'Dragon Ball Super' Movie News: New Villain Connected To Goku's Past

dbmovie-20th.com First promo poster for the upcoming 'Dragon Ball Super' movie

After it was confirmed that there will be a "Dragon Ball Super" this year, new details about the upcoming anime film has been released.

ComicBook cited a translated report from Kazenshuu where series creator Akira Toriyama mentioned that the ongoing anime series will go beyond the Tournament of Power arc. He also said in the interview that there will be a new villain that will be introduced in the movie.

"The Dragon Ball Super movie this time will be the next story in the series currently airing on TV. It will be an episode after catching our breath from the climax of the Tournament of Power with the universe's existence on the line; with content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which I hadn't properly depicted up till now; and leading to a mighty foe saved for the occasion, which I think has it shaping up to be a really enjoyable story," the series creator stated.

The report also mentioned that aside from recalling the link between Freeza and the Saiyans before they became extinct, the new film will come up with "a mighty new foe" that also has a connection between the two entities. This could mean that the new enemy will also have a link to Goku's past.

Aside from the details regarding the new villain, the next "Dragon Ball" movie already had an official release date based on the Japanese-language website.

According to DBMovie-20th.com, the next installment from the "Dragon Ball" film franchise will be released on Friday, Dec. 14. It also showcased the film's first official poster image where Goku was seen holding his Power Pole.

The new "Dragon Ball Super" movie will feature the script and character designs done by Toriyama, while Tatsuya Nagamine will be the film's director. The film's animation will be supervised by Naohiro Shintani and the art direction will be managed by Kazuo Ogura.