'Dragon Ball Super' News: Is the Anime Really Coming to an End Soon?

(Phoro: Toei Animation) A still from "Dragon Ball Super."

"Dragon Ball Super" will reportedly end this March.

This is according to the Japanese site Sanspo via Kotaku who is reporting that Fuji TV, the network that broadcasts the show in Japan, currently has no new production set for the anime.

In a rough English translation by Google, the article says that new broadcast for "Dragon Ball Super" remains "undecided," but they emphasized that "the series will not end."

It is unclear if "series" refers to the anime or the "Dragon Ball" saga as a whole. Either way, it is looking like there won't be any new episodes of the show after March.

The timeslot currently occupied by "Dragon Ball Super" will be taken over by a television adaptation of the long-running manga "GeGeGe no Kitarō" by Shigeru Mizuki, which will premiere on April 1.

There was no word about any timeslot change for "Dragon Ball Super" when the new show was announced a few days ago.

Back in November, "Dragon Ball Super" director Kimitoshi Chioka and series producer Hiroyuki Sakurada revealed in an interview that Akira Toriyama, the creator of the "Dragon Ball" franchise, "has not yet decided how it is going to end."

They also cannot say for certain at least during that time whether or not the end of the anime will tie in with the original ending of the manga and anime. This gives fans hope that "Dragon Ball Super" might return at some point.

"Dragon Ball Super" premiered back in July 2015. If it will end in March this year, this will make it the second shortest anime in the franchise following "Dragon Ball GT," which was on air only a little over a year.

"Dragon Ball Super" is deep in the Universe Survival Arc, which follows the Tournament of Power that pits Goku and Universe 7 against other universes who battle each other to save their homes from being blown to pieces.