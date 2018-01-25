'Dragon Ball Super' Reveals a Different Side to the Thieving Caulifla

Toei Animation Promotional image for "Dragon Ball Super"

"Dragon Ball Super" has revealed a rather Robin Hood-esque origin for the character of Caulifla.

Fans all know Caulifla as a typical fiery-headed gangster in the anime, but with the release of the 32nd chapter of the manga, it has been revealed that the character has a different side to her after all. In fact, upon reading the chapter, one might even end up supporting and rooting for the character.

The chapter basically starts with Caulifla stealing from the Saiyan army, which is very typical of the character. However, the reason for her thieving is revealed soon after, and it is not what fans may have first thought. As she unloads the stolen riches she had gotten with the help of her trusted band, the character's enthusiasm is revealed upon knowing that the parcel they had stolen had a lot of food inside it.

The next few pages then reveal a Robin Hood-like story for Caulifla with her gang comparable to the former's band of merry men. It is revealed that Caulifla only steals from the rich, including King Sadala, and whatever she steals, she gives to the poor. The means may not be acceptable but it is definitely for a noble cause. The next pages show Caulifla and her gang sharing the goods they had stolen with some poverty-stricken boys whose happiness upon seeing food was highly evident.

So from this chapter, it can be inferred that Caulifla and her gang are not the thieves that they were believed to be but rather, a group of noble individuals who break the law for the benefit of those who are in need.

While the fans may be surprised and touched by Caulifla's story, they will surely be broken upon learning that the "Dragon Ball Super" has been scheduled to end this coming March. However, a new production is being planned, with the producers saying that the series is not yet finished.