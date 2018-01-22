'Dragon Ball Super' Spoiler: Episode 125 Teases Toppo as God Of Destruction

Toppo of the Universe 11 team might become the ultimate focus of "Dragon Ball Super" Episode 125. Teasers show that the character will reveal his God of Destruction form in the Tournament of Power and it will spell trouble for everyone.

Toei Animation Toppo transforms into the God of Destruction in "Dragon Ball Super."

Just when Toppo will seemingly appear weakened after a combined Universe 7 attack, his body will undergo a transformation in the upcoming "Dragon Ball Super" offering. The particular episode, titled "Majestic! Advent of God of Destruction, Toppo!" will air on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The teaser shows Toppo's new power as his body grows bigger, while a purple glow emanates from him. Frieza looks stunned at the unexpected transformation and Goku utters that it looks like he's turning into the God of Destruction.

Fans, however, might not find this surprising given that the episode titles have been released in Japan months earlier. It remains to be seen, however, if the Universe 7 will proceed with its assault on Toppo in this new form, or if they plan to regroup instead. Goku's team might not be able to handle Toppo's new and still undetermined powers.

Meanwhile, the Universe 7 actually lost one character in the last fight. Six contenders now remain in the Tournament of Power after Gohan made the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Dyspo. These fighters are Goku, Frieza, Vegeta, Jiren. Toppo and Android 17.

Fans speculate that Android 17 will likely go next if the team faces off with Toppo in his new form. Frieza, however, might not also match up to this new super power despite what looks like a sneak attack, as hinted in the teaser.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim on its Toonami block. Check your local listings for the time schedule. The series also streams on Amazon and FunimationNOW platforms for those who would like to watch the video on demand.