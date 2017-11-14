'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Did They Tease An Android-Centric Fusion?

Toei Animation 'Dragon Ball Super' promotional image

It appears that "Dragon Ball Super" is bringing fusion back into fashion as the series continues to follow Goku and company through the Tournament of Power. Being one of the most iconic techniques in the franchise, fans might get to see it in action once again, this time with an Android-centric twist.

The latest episode saw the surviving universes come together once the Omni-Kings stated fusions were allowed in battle. Universe 7 quickly put their heads together to figure out who could best utilize the technique. This was when the Kai had an interesting suggestion about Android 17 and 18.

"How about having No. 17 and No. 18 use them," the Kai questioned. "From now one we can call them No. 35!"

The suggestion was immediately met with resistance by Android 18's husband Krillin for obvious reasons. However, Beerus was all for the fusion. The God of Destruction felt that the siblings would have lots of natural compatibilities since they are twins, but this was quick to caution the fusion.

According to the angel, the fusion could be risky due to the fact that two fighters could be knocked out at once if the fusion gets eliminated. This prompted Beerus to postpone the fusions for the moment giving Krillin a respite.

However, this doesn't mean that Universe 7 gave up on the idea entirely. Something could come up forcing them to go all-in with the "Android 35" plan later on during the Tournament.

While "Dragon Ball Super" has yet to see the siblings perform the technique, there's already a precedent for it. "Dragon Ball Fusions" saw an EX-Fusion of Android 17 and 18 to form the horribly named character Android 1718. The result is said to be stronger than a Super Saiyan suggesting that the same fusion in the anime would gain an even more powerful fusion if it brought the Androids together.

Will fans get to see an Android fusion? Catch "Dragon Ball Super" when it airs on Toonami, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET to find out.