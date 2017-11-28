'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Fighters From Two Universes Press Goku and Allies

The Tournament of Power is at its height in the latest story arc of "Dragon Ball Super," as more fighters swarm the fight centered on the Universe 7 team of Goku and friends. This time, Universes 2 and 6 join forces to put the pressure on the Super Saiyans and their allies.

Last week, Goku was already spent from the Ultra Instinct mode that he attained just to barely defeat Kefla in a close match. It was a rare opportunity to defeat the top fighter of Universe 7, and the Universe 2 warriors were quick to take advantage, as recapped by Comicbook.

Toei Animation "Dragon Ball Super" returns to see Goku face new threats from universes 2 and 6.

It was a five versus one fight that even Goku will have a hard time surviving, if not for the timely intervention by Androids 17 and 18. Android 18 goes after Ribrianne while 17 goes after Rozie, leaving Goku with three fighters to busy himself with.

In the next episode called "Accelerated Tragedy Vanishing Universes," Goku and both Androids still have the rest of the Universe 2 team to battle in the final 15 minutes of the Tournament of Power.

It's at this moment that the Universe 6 team surprises Gohan and Piccolo with their ability that they have been keeping hidden. The two Z-fighters are taken aback because all the damage they dealt were brushed aside by the Universe 6's unlimited regeneration, and the battle turns into a war of attrition.

All sides continue to fight with the fate of their Universes at stake, as Goku and the team are slowly being ground under the combined assault of Universes 2 and 6. Will they outlast their opponents in the last quarter hour of the Tournament of Power?

Fans can find out when "Dragon Ball Super" airs the subtitled Japanese version on Crunchyroll and Funimation Now on Saturdays, at 8:13 p.m. EST. Adult Swim airs the English voiced episode later on Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. EST.