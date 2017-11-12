'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Goku Uses Ultra Instinct to Take on Kefla

(Photo: Toei Animation) A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Super."

Things are about to take an intense turn as the Tournament of Power continues in "Dragon Ball Super."

Titled "Goku vs. Kefla! Super Saiyan Blue Defeated?!" the episode set to air tomorrow will see Goku take on Kefla, the fusion of Super Saiyans Kale and Caulifla of Universe 6.

The two warriors merged using the Potara earrings, making them more powerful, maybe even a bit too powerful for the hero, who, per the synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 115, is overwhelmed by their strength.

The rest of the description for the installment reads, per Saiyan Island:

Witnessing this, the other universes wonder if they too should use Potara to merge and begin forming plans...

Realizing that Super Saiyan Blue will not work on Kefla, Goku will slip into his Ultra Instinct power-up in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 116 titled "The Comeback Omen! Ultra Instinct's Great Explosion!!"

Through his extreme battle with Kefla, Goku once again utilizes "Ultra Instinct," a power which even gods cannot easily obtain. As a result, Goku triggers a further power-up in his opponent Kefla!

The following "Dragon Ball Super" titled "Grand Love Showdown! Androids vs. Universe 2," Goku manages to take down Kefla, but he loses all his strength in the process.

This is no surprise seeing that he basically does something that should have been impossible to someone like him. This is to the point that he requires assistance in the battle. Thankfully, two warriors come to his aid:

After using up all of his stamina with Ultra Instinct, Goku is targeted by Ribrianne and the other remaining warriors from Universe 2. As it looks like Goku is going to get hit by their attacks, Android 17 and Android 18 arrive just in time to help.

Titles for the first December episodes have also been revealed although no summaries have been provided yet.

Airing Dec. 3, "Dragon Ball Super" episode 118 is titled "Accelerating Drama: A Universe Disappears...!" while episode 119 is called "A New Victim from Universe 7! The True Ability of Universe 4!!"