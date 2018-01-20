'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Jiren Shows Off Superior Combat Skills Against Goku and Vegeta

Facebook/DBSuperWorldWide Promo image for "Dragon Ball Super"

"Dragon Ball Super" fans are raving over the latest spoilers on Goku and Vegeta's fight with Jiren in the Tournament of Power.

According to Comicbook, the preview released shows the main event centering on the three characters. The two Saiyan are both in their most powerful phase. Goku has boosted himself to the max, while Vegeta just had a huge transformation. Still, it looks like their combined forces will not be good enough, as Jiren is more potent than ever. The Universe 11 champion is reportedly planning a counterattack that will end the fight, once and for all. Even after a long rigorous battle, his powers just keep getting stronger.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that it will not be long until the Tournament of Power is over. Likewise, it is speculated that there are only about seven or eight episodes left before the "Universal Survival" saga ends. Another cause of woe for the fans is the rumor that "Dragon Ball Super" will be wrapping up after March. Speculations started when a Japanese paper reported that the series' time slot on Fuji TV would be taken by a different anime "Gegege no Kitaro." Based on the details, the switch will be applied on April 1 when the "Universal Saga" arc ends.

Fuji TV also added that they have no plans to air a new Dragon Ball show. This is even though there has been no confirmation that the anime is cancelled. As expected, many fans are disappointed, some preferring to think that "Dragon Ball Super" will simply be going on a long hiatus.

"Honestly, production of Dragon Ball Super got a lot on their plate right now, the hiatus might do it some good, give fans a chance to miss it and look towards the new movie," one fan wrote.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. EST Adult Swim during its Toonami block.