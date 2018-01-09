'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: What Could Vegeta's New Form Be?

(Photo: Toei Animation) A promotional image from "Dragon Ball Super."

Things are about to get more intense for Vegeta in "Dragon Ball Super."

The preview for the next episode has fans thinking that the Saiyan Prince will unlock a next-level power-up, and the excitement is off the charts.

Vegeta had his butt handed to him by Jiren in the previous episode of "Dragon Ball Super." Clearly, his strongest transformation is not enough to take out Universe 11's most powerful combatant.

"Dragon Ball Super" is reportedly leveling the playing field with a never-before-seen power-up for Vegeta. The new outro for the anime shows the hero in Super Saiyan Blue form, but it is noticeably different from how it was showcased in the past.

For now, nothing is set in stone yet. Some speculate that it will be somewhat a fusion of the Super Saiyan Blue and the Ultra Instinct. Fans are already calling this purported transformation Ultra Blue.

On the other hand, there are those who believe this new form will just be a slightly improved version of the former and Royal Blue is the name of choice for that.

Either way, it looks like Vegeta will be stronger than ever before in the next episodes of "Dragon Ball Super," but nothing is confirmed yet at this time.

"Dragon Ball Super" has been introducing powerful new forms not only for Goku in the ongoing Tournament of Power, showing that there is so much to learn in the "Dragon Ball" lore.

This was bound to happen with universes coming together for the deadliest battle they could ever take part of. Many believe that with Goku getting the Ultra Instinct power, it was only a matter of time before Vegeta got his.

"Dragon Ball Super" returns on Sunday, Jan. 14, with episode 123, "Full Body, Spirit, and Power Unleashed! Goku and Vegeta!!" The synopsis reads: