'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Will Episode 117 Feature the Debuts of Two New and Incredibly Powerful Fighters?

Vegeta aims to become more powerful, while the Androids could soon join forces

Toei Animation 'Dragon Ball Super' promotional image

Because there is simply no shortage of incredibly powerful enemies for Goku and his friends to face off against inside "Dragon Ball Super," that may necessitate the introduction of new fighters into the fray.

Episode 117 of the show will be worth watching mainly because it could indeed feature the debuts of some new and more powerful characters who will be helping out Goku.

First off, according to the translated synopsis of the episode provided by Twitter user @Herms98, Vegeta will attempt to do something very difficult in order to get himself back on Goku's level.

To be more specific, Vegeta will imitate Goku in the hopes of reaching the state of Ultra Instinct. He sees the latter as his rival, so it is not really that surprising to learn that he will be going all out in an attempt to match Goku.

Unfortunately for Vegeta, it seems that he will be unable to reach the same state, at least for now. It is entirely possible that Vegeta will be able to reach Goku's level, but he may need to train a little bit more before he can do so.

While it does not seem as though Ultra Instinct Vegeta will be showing up in episode 117 of "Dragon Ball Super," there may be a different highly skilled combatant who could be making an appearance.

As noted in the aforementioned synopsis, Androids 17 and 18 are going to show up, and they will be the ones taking on Rozie and Ribrianne.

Given how much power both Rozie and Ribrianne possess, The Inquisitr speculated that perhaps Androids 17 and 18 could fuse together in an attempt to take down their two foes. The website noted that more attention has been paid to fusions recently, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that another one could be featured again.

Episode 117 of "Dragon Ball Super" has the potential to be a memorable offering, and fans will be able to catch it on Nov. 26.