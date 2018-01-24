'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC News: Jiren Joins Game Via Extra Pack 2

(Photo: Toei Animation) A still from "Dragon Ball Super."

For the second extra pack for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," players will finally get to see Jiren.

Fans who follow the "Dragon Ball Super" anime would know that Jiren, a warrior from Universe 11, is a very powerful character, perhaps the most challenging foe Goku has ever faced in the history of the anime and manga franchise.

In "Dragon Ball Super," Jiren has beaten Vegeta and Goku to a pulp. They are in their most powerful forms while the Universe 11 fighter is not even tapping into a fraction of his strength.

This will be the same when Jiren joins "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," with publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment referring to the Pride Trooper member as the "strongest warrior" in his universe.

His special moves in the game include Meditation, which sees the character go in a state of meditation. He does this several times in "Dragon Ball Super" in the middle of the Tournament of Power.

It is believed his incredible power can be tapped using this. The other ability is called Power Rush. Only Jiren has these abilities in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

The second character confirmed for Extra Pack 2 is Android 17. He is already in the game, but the one coming to the downloadable content (DLC) is his iteration on "Dragon Ball Super" with his new ability that allows him to absorb attacks in addition to a brand-new fighting style.

Jiren and Android 17 will join previously announced "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 2 playable character Fu, a new character who last appeared in the saga as an infant only.

Apart from the DLC, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will also get a free update that will add a new battle system called Limit Burst. The description reads:

Limit Burst is the new battle system that can be used once per battle. Players can dramatically increase their ability temporally depending on the number of members in the enemy team. The type of boost will also differ based on the fighter. Some characters may power up their team members whilst some may lower the status of the opponent.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" update will also include a new avatar skill called Awaken for the "Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan" (SSGSS). Here, players will be able to feel the power of the Gods and power up to the "Blue Form." Lastly, it will include new swimsuits for Android 18 and Videl.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 2 will be released in February.