(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) Fu as seen in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

The mysterious new character headed to the hit fighting game "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" via the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) called Extra Pack 2 officially gets his name.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that the purple-skinned teenage warrior joining the roster is named Fu as the datamine and leaks predicted.

There is no information yet on his abilities though. His weapon of choice is a sword, which sets him apart from other characters who do not use any.

No word on what the story of this new "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" addition is or where he comes from, but the speculation is that he is someone fans who follow the franchise closely will recognize.

Prior to the announcement, the belief is that he is Mira and Towa's son from the "Dragon Ball Online" who was an infant back then. Now all grown up, Fu kept his demonic tendencies, if he is indeed the little one from the 2010 massive multiplayer online role-playing game. His mischievous smile suggests he has something nefarious up his sleeve.

In terms of gameplay, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 2 will give players the ability to customize existing characters in the fighting game's roster. Gamers can modify their attacks as well as the costumes and colors they wear.

This means that techniques that are usually associated with a certain character in other media like the anime "Dragon Ball Super" can be used on another character.

In an example provided by Bandai Namco, the Father-Son Kamehameha was applied to Adult Gohan when in fact it is an attack that only Teen Gohan can pull off.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC will also add new costumes for select characters. Main hero Goku gets to sport a "Journey to the West" getup, Hercule can now fight in his Super Saiyan battle outfit while Beerus can don the "Dragon Ball Super" reenactment costume on the battlefield.

All this gamers can enjoy in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 2 when it releases February next year on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.