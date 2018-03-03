'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack 6 Spoilers: 2 Story Modes Detailed

Bandai Namco Entertainment Fu as seen in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2"

The latest downloadable content (DLC) for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" has been released, and details about the story modes included in the bundle have been revealed.

Officially called the Extra Pack 2, the DLC allows players to experience the tale in two different ways. Both story modes feature the Book of the Beginning and End, which contains the scrolls where history is written. If one were to change the course of the events, the scrolls would increase in number, but the book could only house so much.

When it reaches its capacity, the book will be forced to go into self-destruct mode causing everything, the past, present, and future, to be erased along with the whole universe. This is the very thing that the Supreme Kai of Time is tasked to prevent.

The first "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 2 story mode, however, takes those consequences away as the Supreme Kai of Time teams up with the mysterious new character Fu, who has a way to change history without destroying everything.

The secret to this is that the scrolls they are planning to mess with are not of the Book of the Beginning and End, so reducing everything to non-existence is not an issue. Fu believes that they can shut down the Time Rifts that have been so mysteriously opened and create an infinite history that he plans to absorb energy from.

The second story mode in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 2 pits the Supreme Kai of Time against Fu this time around as he stops him from altering history for himself regardless of which scrolls are involved.

While a lot of gamers have been enjoying these story modes the past few days, those who bought the Extra Pack Set are unable to do so due to a bug that would not allow owners of the pack to access the new "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC. Thankfully, this has been officially fixed, so players can now dive into the new content.