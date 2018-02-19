Varying outcomes are possible for the new story scenario

Bandai Namco The character named Fu will be involved in the new story scenario coming to 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' via 'Extra Pack 2'

"Extra Pack 2" will be released soon for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," though players do not need to wait until then to hear more about what it will add to the game.

The new details were included in the latest issue of V-Jump, and the folks at ShonenGames have provided helpful translations of the revelations.

As fans may remember, there is a new story scenario that will be included in the aforementioned downloadable content pack, and this is one that promises to be quite interesting.

Apparently, time fissures have begun to emerge throughout one of the cities in the game, and a mysterious character known as Fu has been researching the energy coming forth from these unusual disruptions.

Players will then have some important decisions to make. The disruptions in time are going to present players with opportunities to either work to get things back to where they were or cause even more chaos.

Developers are even urging players to go through the new story scenario multiple times so they can check out all available routes.

It is unclear why Fu is interested in these time disruptions, so that too is just something "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players will have to figure out for themselves.

In addition to revealing more about the new story scenario included in "Extra Pack 2," developers also shared that the Perfected Ultra Instinct version of Goku is one of the new playable characters coming to the game via the aforementioned DLC pack.

Unsurprisingly, it seems like this new version of Goku is going to be quite powerful, and he could quickly turn into a fan-favorite.

Previously, developers revealed that Universe 11's Jiren and the version of Android 17 featured in "Dragon Ball Super" will also be included in "Extra Pack 2."

More news about "Extra Pack 2" and "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" should be made available soon.