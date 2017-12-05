'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Android 13, Tapion Showcased in New Gameplay Video

Android 13 and Tapion were recently added to the game as DLC characters

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Tapion inside 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2'

New downloadable content characters were added just recently to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," and among them were Android 13 and Tapion.

Android 13 and Tapion are probably not as well-known as many of the other villains and side characters included in the series, but they are still more than worthy additions to the roster.

That is because both Android 13 and Tapion possess unique abilities that work to differentiate them from the other characters included in the game.

Spotted recently by NintendoEverything, a new video posted by "JohnicAdventure" offered a look at Android 13 and Tapion engaged in combat.

Right away, their contrasting styles of fighting became evident.

Android 13, the larger of the two, is a heavy hitter who complements his vast array of beam attacks with bone-crunching punches and kicks.

He also has some interesting moves. In the video, Android 13 can be seen uploading his opponent's data into his database, and this provides him with an edge in battle.

The other intriguing move Android 13 can use is the S.S. Deadly Bomber, and what makes this particular attack so special is that it can follow its target around. Opponents targeted with this move need to move around quickly or else they could be wiped away upon impact.

As for Tapion, he is clearly no slouch as well inside "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2." He is a remarkably agile combatant, and with a sword in his hand, he can unleash numerous slashes in succession that may prove impossible for opponents to avoid.

Tapion can also concentrate his power into a single sword strike, and if need be, he can play the Hero's Flute to create a barrier that will protect him from his enemy's attacks.

Players interested in getting Android 13 and Tapion as well as Dabura and the Gohan-absorbed version of Majin Buu can purchase the currently available "Extra Pack #1" for $9.99.

More news about "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" should be made available soon.