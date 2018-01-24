Jiren and the 'Dragon Ball Super' version of Android 17 are two of the new DLC characters included in 'Extra Pack 2'

Bandai Namco Jiren inside 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2'

"Extra Pack 2" is coming soon to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," and included in the paid add-on are Jiren and Android 17.

Beginning with Jiren, fans of "Dragon Ball Super" likely already know all about the immense power this individual possesses, and he will remain as a highly skilled combatant inside the game.

Jiren prefers not to use his power needlessly, and when possible, he wants to simply concentrate and conserve his energy hence his love for meditation.

It is unclear how meditating will help Jiren inside the game, though developers could have this skill work to further increase his attack power.

Developers also confirmed that Jiren will be able to use the Power Rush technique inside "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2." The Power Rush is his signature technique, and while it may look relatively harmless at first, opponents will be made quickly aware of its destructive power if they are unfortunate enough to be on the receiving end of it.

Moving on now to Android 17, players should know that the version of this character that is included in "Extra Pack 2" is the one depicted in "Dragon Ball Super."

The newest version of Android 17 is no slouch in the combat department and is capable of keeping up with some of the most powerful warriors to have ever existed.

In the game, players will find that Android 17 now uses a different fighting style, and he can also absorb attacks.

Jiren and Android 17 are just two of the new playable characters included in "Extra Pack 2." Developers previously confirmed that the new DLC pack will add four playable characters to the roster, and it is expected that newcomer Fu will be among them.

An exact release date for "Extra Pack 2" has not been announced just yet, though "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players can look forward to it being made available next month.