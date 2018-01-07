'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Extra Pack 2 to Feature New Playable Characters and Fresh Storyline

Steam/Dragon Ball Xenoverse A new DLC is coming to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

A new downloadable content (DLC) is coming to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," which will contain a set of new playable characters as well as a fresh storyline for its gamers.

Bandai Namco will be launching a new DLC for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," called the Extra Pack 2. The new DLC will offer four new playable characters which will revive "Dragon Ball" players back into the game.

One of the four playable characters is Fu, described to be a "mysterious teenager with a ninja sword on his back." Fu's basic attacks mostly consist of sword-action offenses, but he will also be equipped with powerful long-range attacks.

Although Bandai Namco has not yet revealed the remaining new characters, dataminers for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" might have discovered the other two. These two characters are Jiren, who originates from the "Dragon Ball Super" anime series, and R17, which is presumed to be a form of Android 17, Nintendo Everything reports.

Meanwhile, Extra Pack 2 also brings a new storyline where Fu is a key character. Players of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" who will avail the Extra Pack 2 will explore the new storyline when they meet Fu after going on a Time Patrol mission with their Master Characters.

Aside from additional playable characters and a new storyline, Extra Pack 2 will also offer customization to its players. "Dragon Ball" characters can then be personalized by changing abilities, skills, colors of their original attacks, and as well as their outfits. Special costumes will be among the new features which players can enjoy using on their characters.

Extra Pack 2 will also have Cross Ultimate Attack system, where two players can release Ultimate Attacks simultaneously with their "Dragon Ball" characters.

There are speculations that the coming DLC will also feature a new form of Goku. However, further details are needed to confirm this speculation.

The Extra Pack 2 is expected to be released this February.