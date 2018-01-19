Bandai Namco Fu is one of the characters coming to 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' via 'Extra Pack 2'

Additional details regarding what "Extra Pack 2" will bring to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" have been revealed recently.

A new issue of V-Jump revealed two of the other important features of the aforementioned downloadable content pack.

The folks over at ShonenGames have translated the newest revelations included in V-Jump, and according to a new report from the site, both Android 17 and Jiren are coming to the game via "Extra Pack 2."

The version of Android 17 set to be added to the game is the one that has been featured recently on "Dragon Ball Super." This variant of the character is more powerful and is capable of holding his own against Goku even when the latter is in his Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form.

As powerful as the new Android 17 may be, he may still struggle to keep up with his fellow DLC character Jiren.

Jiren possesses incredible speed and power, and even the mightiest warriors featured in "Dragon Ball Super" have struggled to simply match up with him. He does not use the flashiest techniques and really does not need to since even his simple punches can get the job done.

Along with Android 17 and Jiren, "Extra Pack 2" is also expected to feature the new character named Fu.

Fu was revealed previously by the developers, and they described him as a "mysterious teenager" who carries around a sword. He is expected to be a "mischievous" character and is seen to play an important role in the new story scenario that is also being added to the game via "Extra Pack 2."

One more character is expected to be included in "Extra Pack 2," though it is still unclear who this addition will be.

An exact release date for "Extra Pack 2" has not been shared yet, though "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players should be able to get it sometime next month.