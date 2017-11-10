'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Gameplay Video Offers Early Look at New Hero Colosseum Mode

Hero Colosseum mode will be added to the game via a free update

Bandai Namco Figurines will be used in 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's' Hero Colosseum mode

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players will be given a new game mode to try out sometime soon, and just recently, developers revealed more about this upcoming addition.

The new game mode in question is the previously announced Hero Colosseum.

This new mode is set to change things up a bit in terms of gameplay. Instead of the usual characters doing the fighting, this time around, players will be utilizing special figurines.

A new trailer for the Hero Colosseum game mode showed that the figurines were not just cool-looking decoration items.

Before entering a Hero Colosseum match, players can customize the figurines they will be using. Players can equip their figurines with additional skills, ones designed to boost their stats.

Figurines can gain additional levels as well, and their stats will improve as their levels go higher.

Figurines also have Limit Breaks, and big changes occur once this is activated. In the video, the Limit Break for the Kid Trunks figurine was activated, and aside from taking on a new form, the item's stats also changed.

Players can also dismantle the figurines, though this was not demonstrated in the video.

It looks like "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players will be able to collect a number of figurines inside the game, with the customization menu hinting that up to 100 slots are available for accommodating them.

Once players are finished customizing their figurines, they can proceed to battle.

It is worth noting that this new mode comes with its own story, developers previously announced. Players will also need to drop by Conton City if they want to try out the Hero Colosseum mode for themselves.

The Hero Colosseum is coming to the game via a free update.

Developers have yet to announce exactly when the free update will be released for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," though it is expected to happen sometime this fall.