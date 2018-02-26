Bandai Namco The new character named Fu is featured in the additional story scenario coming to 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2'

Developers have finally revealed all the contents of "Extra Pack 2," and this downloadable content pack is indeed set to bring plenty of significant additions to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

The aforementioned DLC pack will add four new characters to the game.

The first character is another version of Goku, with this one in the Ultra Instinct state. As the trailer embedded below shows, Ultra Instinct Goku is not a character to be taken lightly as he can quickly unleash a barrage of powerful attacks that can devastate any opponent.

A fight with Ultra Instinct Goku is difficult and frustrating, even when he is not mounting any offense, as simply landing a hit on him is a monumental challenge.

The next character included in "Extra Pack 2" is Jiren. At first, he may appear unassuming, but the moment he kicks things into gear, his opponents need to watch out. Jiren is a master combatant who makes every move count in battle and his no-nonsense attitude only serves to make him a tougher opponent to deal with.

"Extra Pack 2" also features the "Dragon Ball Super" version of Android 17, and he is a character who has powered up a lot ever since his first appearance in the "Dragon Ball Z" series.

The last character in "DLC Pack 2" is Fu, and just going by what is shown in the trailer, he is capable of slicing through opponents in a hurry. He also has other moves that may restrict character movements.

Fu also figures prominently into the new story scenario coming to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

Known as "Infinite History," this additional story scenario calls on players to make important decisions. They will have to decide for themselves if they want to change the course of history or keep things as they should be.

Different outcomes will be produced depending on what players opt to do, and the branching paths can be tracked using the Tokipedia.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players will be able to check out the contents of "Extra Pack 2" for themselves as soon as the DLC pack is officially released on Feb. 28.