'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Learn More About Fu, One of the Characters Included in 'Extra Pack 2'

Bandai Namco Fu inside 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2'

A new downloadable content pack known as "Extra Pack 2" is coming soon to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," and arguably, its most notable feature is the character named Fu.

The name Fu may not ring a bell even for long-time fans of the series, and there is a reason for that.

This new character is relatively unknown, and even the description of him that developers have provided is not the most detailed one. They have described Fu as a "mysterious teenager" and as someone who "looks mischievous." Fu also carries around a ninja sword and he likes using it, though he can attack from range as well.

Again, it is not the most detailed description, but the good news for fans is that a few more interesting tidbits can be found in Fu's Dragon Ball Wiki entry.

According to the Wiki, Fu was originally created for "Dragon Ball Online" specifically showing up first in a guidebook. He is also a demon and perhaps that is the reason for why developers have described him as mischievous. The Wiki also noted that Fu's parents are Mira and Towa, two villainous characters who appear in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" as well as the first game of the series.

The Wiki also mentioned that Fu is expected to have a "big influence on the world when he grows up."

Considering his background, it would not be surprising if Fu turned out to be a villain as well.

One more thing, the aforementioned "Extra Pack 2" also adds a new story scenario to the game and Fu will be the "key" to it.

"Extra Pack 2" will also introduce four more playable characters to the game.

An exact release date for "Extra Pack 2" has not been announced just yet, though "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players can look forward to it being made available next year.