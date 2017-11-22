'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: More Details About Hero Colosseum Mode Provided

Players will make use of figurines in the Hero Colosseum

Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS Special figurines are going to be needed in the new Hero Colosseum mode

Later this year, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players will be able to try out a new game mode known as the Hero Colosseum.

The Hero Colosseum is going to provide players with different kinds of gameplay experiences.

In this mode, players will utilize figurines to maneuver around a board and attempt to gain advantages over their opponents.

The first thing players need to know about those figurines is that there are many of them that can be used in this game mode.

According to a recent report from Gematsu, figurines can vary in terms of rarity and what skills they possess. Some of these skills can be equipped as well.

An earlier gameplay video revealed more about what players can do with the figurines they will be using in this additional mode.

For instance, it seems like the figurines that will be made available to players are not just going to be disposable items that will become useless after a single play session.

The figurines set to be added to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" can level up the more they are used by players. Players may even want to pick out specific figurines to use often in the game, as additional skills are unlocked as levels are gained.

There may also be numerous figurines coming to the game, and it may take players some time to collect all of them.

Hero Colosseum will be added to the game via a free update that is due out this fall.

Along with the new mode, the update will also introduce an additional expert mission, a raid quest and even some customizable background music.

An exact release date for the free update has not been announced just yet, though it is expected to be made available this fall.

More news about "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" should be made available soon.