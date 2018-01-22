Bandai Namco Fu inside 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2'

One of the main features of "Extra Pack 2," the next downloadable content pack that will be released for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," is a character named Fu.

Fu is a character who players will meet in the new story scenario included in "Extra Pack 2." Developers have already said that he is "mischievous" and "mysterious," and somehow, it seems that they are still underselling just how hard it is to read this character.

More information about Fu was revealed in a new issue of V-Jump, and it paints a picture of a character who is planning something of significance. According to the translations of the details provided by the people over at ShonenGames, Fu is studying a "new energy that was birthed from the changes in history."

Developers also teased that there is something "irresistible" about Fu, even though it is unclear which side he is even on.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players should also know that Fu can fight, and that he can do so comfortably within close range or from a distance.

Aside from revealing more about Fu, the developers also highlighted some of the features that are coming to the game via a free update.

A new Over Limit feature is going to be introduced, and this will let fighters power up temporarily. The power up granted can increase depending on how many allies have already fallen in battle.

Players will also gain access to a new Avatar Awakening Skill, and this one will finally allow created characters to reach the level of a Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan.

New swimsuit outfits are also included in the free update.

Developers have yet to share exactly when the free update and "Extra Pack 2" will be released, though both are expected to be made available to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players sometime next month.