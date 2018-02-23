'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Recently Released Screenshots Preview Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku

Ultra Instinct Goku is one of the new characters coming to the game via 'Extra Pack 2'

Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku inside 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2'

A few days ago, developers revealed that Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku will be one of the new characters coming to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" via "Extra Pack 2."

The power level of this new character is expected to be off the charts, and recently released screenshots seem to confirm that notion.

The new screenshots came courtesy of Bandai Namco US, and they featured the hyper-powered Goku showing off his various talents.

One of the screenshots sported Goku easily avoiding an attack, with his expression suggesting that he was unimpressed by the attempt to damage him.

Another depicted Goku bathed in an aura of pure power. In this state, he appeared capable of launching attacks of unfathomable power, and opponents will be best served to just find some way to get out of his way.

Goku again exuded power in yet another screenshot where he caused streams of wind to turn into blades that looked like they could slice through an unprepared enemy.

A final screenshot had Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku with one of his arms raised, and just above his hand, energy was gathering into a spirit bomb that looked like it could cause an immense amount of destruction.

Along with those abilities previewed by the screenshots, Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku will have other moves in his arsenal inside "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

In a recent report from ShonenGames, the new version of Goku will be able to utilize his great speed and power to quickly overwhelm an opponent with a combination of strikes and ki blasts.

In addition to Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku, "Extra Pack 2" is also expected to add the "Dragon Ball Super" version of Android 17, Jiren and a new story scenario featuring a character named Fu. The new story scenario is likely to feature as well alternate outcomes that players can trigger depending on which actions they take.

More news about "Extra Pack 2" and "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" should be made available in the near future.