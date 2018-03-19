'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Upcoming Update to Add More Hero Colosseum Figurines

Update expected to be released by the end of this month

Bandai Namco New figures are going to be added to 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's' Hero Colosseum mode

Late last year, developers added the Hero Colosseum mode to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," giving players new ways to experience and enjoy the game.

The additional mode comes with its own narrative, and it also incentivizes players to continue playing using collectible figurines.

The good news for players who have enjoyed this mode thus far is that the developers are set to expand it quite a bit very soon.

A new issue of V-Jump reveals that a free update is going to be released for the aforementioned game later this month, and this will introduce several additional features for the Hero Colosseum.

To be more specific, players can expect the upcoming update to bring more than 80 additional figurines to the game mode, Shonengamez.com reported.

The additional figurines that players may soon be able to see inside "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" include ones for the Super Saiyan 3 version of Gotenks, Cooler, Turles, Bojack and Broly. It also seems like new storylines will be attached to the soon-to-be-added Hero Colosseum figurines.

Also, developers noted that players will be able to enhance the figurines in their possession. If players have two of the same figurine type in their possession, they will have the option of combining those to obtain stat boosts.

This option to combine similar figurines should come in really handy for those players who have been playing the Hero Colosseum mode for a while now.

For those who haven't really gotten into the Hero Colosseum mode just yet but are interested in doing so, they can check out the preview video posted previously by the developers.

As viewers can see, the mode can be a bit complex, but it's one that players should get the hang of after a while.

No exact release date has been announced just yet for the next "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" update, but it should be made available before the end of this month.