Bandai Namco Fu is one of the characters coming to 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' via 'Extra Pack 2'

A new downloadable content pack that is known as "Extra Pack 2" will be released soon for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," and more details about its contents may have been discovered recently.

First off, it is worth noting that the developers have already provided an overview of what "Extra Pack 2" contained, revealing that it will introduce a new story scenario and four playable characters.

Thus far, only one of those four characters has been introduced, with that being the mysterious and sword-wielding teenager named Fu.

The other three playable characters included in the new DLC pack have yet to be named, though a recent data mining effort may have uncovered the identities of the other soon-to-be added fighters.

Spotted by NintendoEverything, Twitter user "@komodoxeno" took a look through the game's files and found references to Jiren and a character who could turn out to be Android 17. That they were discovered in the game's files along with Fu seemed to hint that all of them will be included in the same DLC pack.

Jiren is a stoic yet supremely powerful fighter capable of decimating anyone he faces in battle. He may not have the most elaborate techniques, but his power is great enough that he can defeat almost anyone using only simple ki blasts and strikes.

Android 17 is a character that long-time fans of the series will quickly recognize, and while he could soon be added to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's" roster, it is unclear which form he may feature.

As for the fourth character included in "Extra Pack 2," NintendoEverything noted that the folks from Bandai Namco have recently been teasing a new form of Goku, so it is possible that the additional form will take up the final character slot.

No specific release date has been announced just yet for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's" "Extra Pack 2," though it is expected to be made available sometime in February.