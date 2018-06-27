Promotions for the game are expected to ramp up though

YouTube/Dragon Quest An exact release date for the Nintendo Switch version of 'Dragon Quest 11' remains unavailable

The Nintendo Switch version of "Dragon Quest 11" will need extra development time, and at this point, even the people working on the game can't say how much more time it will need.

Because Switch owners are being asked to wait a while for this game, it's understandable for some of them to wonder if the developers will do anything to compensate for the longer than expected creation cycle.

Someone was wondering about that very same thing during the recent general meeting for Square Enix's stockholders.

At one point during the meeting, someone asked if the Switch version of the new "Dragon Quest" game will feature additional content, Gematsu reported.

In response, Square Enix director Yuu Miyake said that he can't say anything about the game.

What Miyake did reveal is that the game is set to be promoted more, so additional details should be provided soon enough. Whether or not any of those revelations will be related to the Switch version featuring extra content remains to be seen.

Square Enix remaining tight-lipped pertaining to anything regarding "Dragon Quest 11" for the Switch is not surprising considering how much longer it will likely take to make.

Just going by what the developers have said about the Switch game thus far, it seems like there are some significant technical hurdles that need to be cleared.

Producer Hokuto Okamoto told Gamespot back in April that the Unreal Engine needs to be updated so that it can support the Switch.

Okamoto also stated that "development is still expected to take a very long time."

Hopefully, for Switch owners, extra goodies will indeed be included in their version of the game so that the extended wait is easier to endure.

More news about the Switch version of "Dragon Quest 11" should be made available in the near future.