'Dragon Quest Builders' for Switch Generates Favorable Reviews and Ratings

Nintendo/DragonQuestBuilders Promotional photo for sandbox video game "Dragon Quest Builders"

The Nintendo Switch version of the sandbox action video game "Dragon Quest Builders" is now out and has been met with great reviews. The exclusive content available only on the Switch has received the thumbs up from many gamers and video game critics.

"Dragon Quest Builders" was released for Switch on Feb. 9 and Nintendo greeted the game with a launch trailer. The two-minute video featured a slice of the game's storyline and a lot of its gameplay. "Gather, craft, and build the kingdom of your dreams to restore the ruined world of Alefgard! As the legendary Builder, you'll construct rooms, towns, and defenses while fighting Monsters," Nintendo wrote. Gamers can also enjoy the Terra Incognita option of the game, allowing them to "build freely" and to "share creations online."

Experts marveled with the combination of the classic "Dragon Quest" action-adventure genre and sandbox crafting-building feel present in the video game. Forbes even mentioned in its review for Builders that it is much better compared to "Minecraft." According to Daily Star's review, "Dragon Quest Builders" is the successful combination of "Minecraft" and Zelda.

The exploring, mining, gathering, crafting, and building components of the game are said to be its main arsenal against other sandbox games. The video, however, also got its fair share of negative feedback. The combat system of the game is said to be poorly made and the camera view is not that steady, according to gamers.

Despite receiving a few criticisms, "Dragon Quest Builders" still managed to generate impressive score ratings from video game publications and critics. The title got a score of 8 out of 10 from GameSpot and TrustedReviews.

"Dragon Quest Builders" currently ranks number five at Metacritic's Best Switch Games of 2018 with an 8.6 score. The game is now available for purchase for only $49.99 and Nintendo also released a demo version of the game to show gamers what to expect.