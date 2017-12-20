'Dragon Quest Builders' For Switch Release Date Announced

Dragon Quest official website Promotional picture for "Dragon Quest Builders."

The release date for the Nintendo Switch version of "Dragon Quest Builder" has been revealed. Square Enix announced that the sandbox action role-playing game will be launched early next year and includes a number of items and features exclusive to the hybrid console.

Originally released last year for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VITA, the game features a blocky aesthetic design heavily reminiscent of titles such as "ActRaiser," "Dark Cloud," "Terraria," and "Minecraft." Players control a character known as the savior who is tasked with rebuilding the world after it is destroyed.

The Switch version will mostly feature the same content as the original release including the ability for players to upload their creations as well as download others' creations using the game's free-build Terra Incognita mode.

Despite being released on the PS VITA, the main draw of the game's release on the Switch is still portability. However there are also new features exclusive to the hybrid console, the details of which have yet to be fully disclosed. These include rare materials and additional crafting options. Also, unlike previous versions, players will also be able to battle enemies while riding the Great Sabrecub.

"Dragon Quest Builder" features character designs by Dragon Ball creator himself Akira Toriyama. It also features soundtracks that dates back to the first "Dragon Quest" game released over three decades ago.

The game has been a massive hit both in Japan and the West with worldwide sales surpassing 1 million copies less than a year after being released. Square Enix already announced a sequel, "Dragon Quest Builders 2," which will introduce co-op play as well as a slew of new features. However, the company has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming title.

For now, gamers will have to make do with "Dragon Quest Builder" on the Switch which is set to be released on Feb. 9, 2018.