The "Dragon Quest" series is known for featuring a diverse array of creatures that will pester the protagonist and the party members for the duration of their long journey. Fans can expect the same thing from "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age."

Just recently, developers shared some new screenshots that show off some of the monsters who will be featured in the game.

One screenshot shows a familiar enemy, the Slime.

The basic form of the Slime has been included in every entry of the series thus far, per the Dragon Quest Wiki, so there was no way that this particular monster was going to be left out of the latest installment.

The Slime is a pretty unremarkable enemy, with its most distinguishing feature probably being just how cute it is. Still, Slimes do have a tendency to become aggressive, so there are times when the players will have no other choice than to beat them in combat.

Early on in the game, the experience provided by slaying Slimes will prove quite valuable.

In another screenshot, fans can check out another one of the enemies that will be featured inside "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age," the one known as the Cruelcumber.

As its clever name alludes to, the Cruelcumber is an enemy that bears a striking resemblance to that familiar salad element, but instead of being inanimate, it carries around a spear and apparently likes to use that for battle.

The Cruelcumber is an example of how the series' developers have injected humor into the games they make.

Another screenshot shows the protagonist about to attack a green goblin-like enemy that is equipped with both a sword and shield. The work that went into the design of this enemy is easily noticeable as the claws and remaining pieces of armor look good on it.

One more screenshot that can be seen via the game's official website shows two more enemies players will be able to encounter.

The first enemy is a bird that carries around a skull to make it appear threatening. The other enemy is a rabbit with a horn on its head.

By now, gamers unfamiliar with the series may be thinking that those enemies don't appear like they will pose much of a challenge, and so, going through the game should be relatively easy.

This is where it is worth noting that those are just the early-game enemies players will be able to find, and later on in their journeys, they will spot larger and stronger foes and others that feature different special abilities.

Some of the enemies in the game are also just people, but they similarly possess different abilities that will enable them to defeat players who fight them unprepared.

Hopefully, there will be more screenshots released in the future that show off the other enemies that will be included in the game.

"Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" will be officially released for the PC and PS4 on Sept. 4.