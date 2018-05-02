Pre-order bonuses are available for the PS4 and PC versions of the game

"Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" is due out later this year, and there are likely many fans out there who simply cannot wait to get their hands on this game.

While fans still need to wait a few more months before they can start playing the game, they can put in their pre-orders now if they so desire and receive some useful bonuses.

Some new retailer-specific bonuses were just announced recently.

First off, for those who will pre-order the PS4 version of the game via Amazon, they will receive three Seeds of Skill and a special item known as Arriviste's Vest.

The Seed of Skill provides whoever consumes it with an extra skill point, and that should come in handy early on when players are still trying to unlock the different abilities of their characters.

The Arriviste's Vest should prove useful early on in the game as well, as it will allow players to receive extra pieces of gold after every battle.

Next up, if fans opt to pre-order "Dragon Quest XI" via GameStop, they will receive slightly different bonuses. The Seeds of Skill are still going to be offered, but instead of Arriviste's Vest, players will be given the Elevating Vest. Instead of extra gold, the Elevating Vest gives players extra experience after every battle.

Along with those items, fans who pre-order via GameStop will obtain eight, 2-inch buttons that feature the game's main characters as well as some spirits.

Notably, there are also pre-order bonuses being offered to those who will get the game via the PlayStation Store.

According to an earlier post on the PlayStation Blog, the pre-order bonuses available through the PlayStation Store include 15 Seeds of Skill, three Uber Agates of Evolution and a Vest for Success.

An exclusive PS4 theme known as "The Legend Reborn" will also be given to those who place their pre-orders at the PlayStation Store.

PC players don't need to feel left out, as there are pre-order bonuses they can claim, too.

According to the game's Steam Page, the pre-order bonuses PC players can receive include 15 Seeds of Skill and the Wings of Serendipity that will help bring out the rare forms of regular monsters. PC players will also get exclusive wallpapers,

Now, if these pre-order bonuses still aren't enough, the developers are planning to announce a new edition of the game soon.

Over on Twitter, the game's official account revealed that there is a special PS4 edition of the game coming to the Square Enix Store that will contain even more bonus items. It's unclear exactly what these bonus items are, so fans will just have to stay tuned for the official reveal of this Square Enix Store exclusive.

Notably, there is also a Nintendo Switch version of this RPG currently in development, but because there is no release date attached to that version, pre-order bonuses for that cannot be announced at this time as well.

The PC and PS4 versions of "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" will be officially released on Sept. 4.