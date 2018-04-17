'Dragon Quest XI' News: Nintendo Switch Version to Be Based on the One Coming Soon to the PS4

Switch version of the RPG is not expected to arrive anytime soon

The Nintendo Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" has been the subject of much speculation even dating back to last year.

Back then, the only thing Switch owners really knew was that the game is being developed for their preferred platform, but they did not when it would be released and what it would even look like.

The good news for Switch owners is that more details are finally being provided by the developers this year, and slowly but surely, they are learning more about what kind of game they will be able to get.

The folks from DualShockers were recently able to talk to producer Hokuto Okamoto about the upcoming game, and they specifically asked which version of the game the Switch variant will be based on.

Keeping in mind that PS4 and Nintendo 3DS versions of the RPG are currently available in Japan, it was fair to wonder about in which direction the developers may take the Switch version in.

In response to the query, Okamoto finally confirmed that the Switch version is going to be based on the PS4 version. This means that similar visuals will be used across both versions and most Switch owners will probably be glad to hear that.

Now, what is unclear is if there will be any significant differences between the Switch and PS4 versions.

While Okamoto did not share any details about the possible differences just yet, it's highly likely that the two versions will feature at least a few dissimilarities.

For instance, it is worth wondering about how the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" will look when it is played on handheld mode as opposed to being displayed on the TV.

Notably, the PS4 and PC versions of the game coming west are already expected to be different in some ways.

Speaking recently to US Gamer, assistant producer Hikari Kubota revealed that the PC version is not going to be a direct port of the PS4 version. Kubota shared that they are also planning to offer "additional settings and options to appease players." Lastly, the PC version is also expected to run in native 4K.

Going back to the Switch version, console owners should also know that it will likely be a while before they will be able to play the game.

As Okamoto explained during the aforementioned DualShockers interview, the Switch version needs more time in development because they still need to update the engine that will run the game on that platform. Currently, the developers are still looking into how they will resolve issues, and it remains hard to tell just how much additional time they may need to finish this other version of the game.

For now, Switch owners will just have to stay on standby for a bit longer as they look for more updates regarding the version of the RPG coming to Nintendo's hybrid platform.

The wait for PC and PS4 players is going to be shorter, as "Dragon Quest XI" will be released for those platforms on Sept. 4.