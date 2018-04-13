Dragon Quest XI official website 'Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age' will be released for PC on Sept. 4

Though "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" is not set to be released for the Nintendo 3DS in the west, developers are offering something else. PC players in the west will be able to enjoy the game via Steam once it is released later this year.

Because there is no PC version of the game available in Japan, there are still plenty of questions surrounding what that upcoming variant of the game will be able to offer.

The good news for PC players is that more details about the version they can get were provided recently.

Speaking to USGamer, assistant producer Hikari Kubota revealed more about what players can expect from the upcoming PC version.

According to Kubota, the PC version they are currently working on will be a port of the finished PS4 version, but it is not going to be a direct port. Instead, developers are planning to include some "additional settings and options to appease players."

Kubota did not elaborate on which "additional settings and options" will be offered, but given how much importance PC players place on having control over how a specific game is presented, some visual settings are likely going to be among those that will be included in the final game.

The assistant producer did also reveal that "Dragon Quest XI" will run in native 4K on PC.

Furthermore, Kubota indicated that work will be continuing on the PC version ahead of its release later this year, so if issues arise, there will still be time to address them.

Thanks in part to some assistance from the people who worked on the PC version of "Nier: Automata," the developers of the latest "Dragon Quest" have become aware of certain things they need to watch out for as they continue to move closer to releasing the game on Steam.

Developers are already offering some bonuses to those players who will pre-order the game via Steam.

Those who opt to pre-order the game will receive Steam-exclusive wallpapers that boast "a range of vivid artwork."

There are also bonuses that will be useful inside the game itself. Fans who pre-order will be given 15 Seeds of Skill. These additional Seeds of Skill are going to come in really handy, as they will enable players to strengthen and perhaps even unlock special abilities that should help them breeze through the early portions of the game.

PC players who pre-order the game will also receive the Wings of Serendipity. When worn, the Wings of Serendipity will make it easier for players to encounter the rare forms of regular monsters as they are exploring the in-game world.

It's not a bonus feature, but full controller support will be offered, so PC players who prefer using those peripherals don't need to worry.

Additional details about which other special features may be offered for the PC version of the game should be made available soon.

"Dragon Quest XI" will be released for PC via Steam and for the PS4 on Sept. 4.