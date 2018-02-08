'Dragon Quest XI' News: Western Release Now Set for FY 2018

Dragon Quest XI official website Fans in the west are still waiting to find out exactly when they will be able to start playing 'Dragon Quest XI'

It was announced last year that "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" would be made available to western audiences within 2018.

Given that the game is already available in Japan, some fans in the west may be expecting that they will get to play it within the early part of this year. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

Recently, Takashi Mochizuki, a technology reporter for The Wall Street Journal, noted over on Twitter that Square Enix had no big titles set to be released from January to March of this year.

That means that the aforementioned role-playing game is now expected to be released in the west within fiscal year 2018, so April would now be the earliest possible month for the game's arrival.

Considering how little developers have talked about the western version of the RPG, even April seems like a tad too early for the game's arrival.

Thus far, developers have yet to clearly indicate which platforms will support "Dragon Quest XI" in the west as well.

Currently, the game is playable on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in Japan, with a Nintendo Switch version also in development.

Once released in the west, the newest "Dragon Quest" game will allow players to experience an old-school style Japanese RPG that features modern visuals.

The game is still quite similar to earlier installments in terms of how things unfold and develop, but there was a chance that it could have turned out to be very different.

During an earlier interview with DenfaminicoGamer, series creator Yuji Horii shared that there was some thought put into developing "Dragon Quest XI" as an open-world game, Siliconera reported.

Obviously, the developers veered away from that open-world concept, and that decision seems to have worked out as the game has been received pretty well inside Japan.

More news about "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" should be made available soon.