'Dragon's Crown Pro' Announced For Western Market

Dragon's Crown Pro official website 'Dragon's Crown Pro' is set to be released in Japan next year

"Dragon's Crown Pro," the remastered version of the 2013 2D fantasy action role-playing game, will soon be available to Western gamers. This was announced by the game's publisher Atlus who revealed that the new PS4 and PS4 Pro version of the title is slated for a spring 2018 release.

"This remaster of 2013's acclaimed 2D hack-and-slash couch co-op, beat 'em up action game from Vanillaware and ATLUS will be returning to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro in 2018 for $49.99!" the company noted in a press release. "With updated visuals and presentation for the current-gen, hunting for treasure in the Kingdom of Hydeland has never been more rewarding."

"Dragon's Crown Pro" was first revealed at the Tokyo Game Show 2017 for PS4 owners in Japan and like most remasters, it features many of the original games elements such as the side-scrolling beat 'em up structure but with enhanced visuals and 4K support. All patches and features from the original game are also included, as well as the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC.

The remastered version also includes newly recorded soundtrack with a live orchestra along with English and Japanese audio options with game text localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

And so that older players will have no problems jumping in, "Dragon's Crown Pro" will also have cross-save support from the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita so they can continue where they left off from the original version. The game's co-op and online multiplayer was also retained allowing up to four players to enjoy countless hours of battling together.

The original "Dragon's Crown" was first announced back in 2011's Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Developed for the PS3, represents the first HD video game developed by Vanillaware (previously named Puraguru). The game was simultaneously produced for the successor to the PlayStation Portable, the PS VITA with all the bells and whistles of the PS3 version intact.