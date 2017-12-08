'Dragon's Crown Pro' Heading West, Physical Version Will Be Made Available

Dragon's Crown Pro official website A battle takes place inside 'Dragon's Crown Pro'

Earlier this year, "Dragon's Crown Pro" was unveiled and subsequently given a release date in Japan, leaving fans in the west wishing that they too would be given the opportunity to enjoy the remastered title.

Now, gamers based in the west will no longer have to continue wishing, as they are indeed getting the remastered offering as well.

A new trailer released by Atlus USA confirmed the game's western release and also gave fans an idea of what to expect.

The game's artwork is being redone to take advantage of the new technology now available. The game will also feature 4K compatibility, and that should allow players to really get a good look at the visual improvements that have been applied.

In addition to the visual enhancements, the sounds of the game are also being improved, with different tracks re-recorded by a live orchestra.

Atlus USA also revealed that a physical version of "Dragon's Crown Pro" will be released in the west.

Also, fans who will be attending the PlayStation Experience event this weekend can also drop by the Atlus/Sega booth and try out the game.

The original "Dragon's Crown," which was released back in 2013, allowed players to choose from one of six character options – Amazon, Dwarf, Elf, Fighter, Sorceress and Wizard – and each one possessed unique abilities that could work well for certain play styles.

After settling on the character type they want to use, players can then go recruit other people whose avatars could complement their choice. They can also upgrade their characters the further they progress into the game.

The opponents inside the game are made up of all kinds of enemies that feature their own specific abilities. Players will have to work together to take down these foes or else they may not be able to make it out of the dungeons alive.

The western version of "Dragon's Crown Pro" is set to be released next spring.