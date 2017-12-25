'Dragon's Crown Pro' News: Boss Fights Featured in Latest Commercial

Dragon's Crown official website A boss fight takes place inside 'Dragon's Crown Pro'

"Dragon's Crown Pro" will feature more than just stunning visuals, engaging gameplay and role-playing game mechanics. It will also attempt to win players over by providing them with some beautiful and action-packed boss fights.

A new TV commercial for the game that can also be viewed over on YouTube previewed some of the boss fights players may soon be tasked with completing.

One of the boss fights shown was with a creature named Medusa. This particular monster has been featured quite often in works of fiction. In this upcoming game, Medusa will be depicted in a familiar way - with green skin while snakes take the place of strands of hair.

The next boss featured in the commercial was the Chimera, and this mythical creature comes complete with multiple heads. One of the heads is similar to a lion, and a significant portion of its body is part of the entire boss as well. There is also a goat head present with its eyes trained closely on the player, and the last part of the boss is a snake brandishing sharp and deadly-looking fangs.

Of course, with the game being named "Dragon's Crown Pro," it should come as no surprise that there is a large, fire-breathing reptile that looks like a truly fearsome foe also included in the game. The fire it breathes appears to be capable of scorching anything that gets in its way, so players will have to be very careful whenever they come face-to-face with this monster.

An earlier gameplay video shared by the folks from DualShockers included an early look at another boss that will be part of the game.

This boss, known as the Gazer, looks quite unique and it seems like it possesses special abilities that can be hard to deal with.

Fans can look forward to running into more of these bosses as soon as "Dragon's Crown Pro" is released sometime in the spring of next year.