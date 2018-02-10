'Dragon's Crown Pro' News: Fire-Breathing Boss Featured in Gameplay Video

Dragon's Crown Pro official website Numerous bosses are featured inside 'Dragon's Crown Pro'

Considering it is named "Dragon's Crown Pro," players probably should not be surprised if they encounter one of those mythical creatures inside the game.

A new gameplay video released by the developers previewed what players will be able to experience once they come face-to-face with a dragon, and well, things heated up in a hurry.

In the video, players stumbled upon the enormous dragon in a room also filled with treasure.

To start, the dragon is sleeping peacefully, unaware that it has visitors. The good news for players is that they will be able to get the first strike in on this dragon boss, and they will want to make those initial attacks count.

Once the Red Dragon boss awakens, it quickly goes on a rampage, breathing fire in all directions and scorching the ground the players walk on. The boss is also strong enough to cause pieces of the roof to fall just by stomping on the ground.

If players are somehow able to survive the fight with the Red Dragon boss long enough, the battle will move to another location. In the next phase of the boss fight, players will find themselves directly in the dragon's line of fire, and they will need to utilize different items to reach the final stage.

The final phase of the battle takes place on a bridge, and here is where the Red Dragon's size betrays it.

The Red Dragon is, of course, just one of the bosses included in "Dragon's Crown Pro."

A TV commercial released previously showed that players will also encounter a boss named Medusa and a Chimera. Both bosses look like they will be quite challenging to fight as well.

Players will be able to challenge these bosses themselves soon, as "Dragon's Crown Pro" will be made available in the west starting May 15.