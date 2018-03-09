'Dragon's Crown Pro' News: Latest Trailer Highlights the Strengths of Each Character Class

Dragon's Crown official website 'Dragon's Crown Pro' is set to be released on May 15

In "Dragon's Crown Pro," players will be pitted against all kinds of magical monsters that are capable of destroying anything in their way.

The variety in opponents is why it would really help if players choose the right character suited for their preferred playstyle.

To help fans get ready for their playthroughs, developers released a new trailer that showed off the distinct features of the different character classes in the game.

The first character class featured is the Amazon, and what makes her so remarkable is her ability to deal plenty of damage. Players who want to stand at the frontlines and just continually strike their foes may be best served to use this character. It even seems like the Amazon can do just fine even without a weapon in her hands.

Dwarves need weapons, and preferably, they would have one in each hand. They can unleash punishing strikes in quick succession and may even have some tools that they can use to deal damage to groups of enemies.

Unlike the first two character classes, the Elves would fare better if they fought from a distance since they primarily use bows. In a pinch though, they are able to defend themselves with swift strikes, and those may be enough to keep their opponents at bay.

The Fighters of "Dragon's Crown Pro" are bruising armor-clad characters who like to use swords and shields against their enemies. They are quick yet strong and would make fine additions to any party.

The Sorceress has all kinds of elemental attacks at her disposal, and each one appears to be quite powerful. She will not just turn into a sitting duck if she is cornered in battle, as she seems to have a teleportation skill that she can cast to get out of a tough spot.

Last up is the Wizard, and while this character class can deal massive amounts of damage on his own, he may not be able to cast those powerful spells if he is not supported by other party members.

In related news, Atlus USA informed fans who are also PS Plus subscribers that they can take advantage of a 10 percent discount if they digitally pre-order the game now from the North American PlayStation Store.

"Dragon's Crown Pro" will be officially released on May 15.