'Dragon's Crown Pro' News: Latest Trailer Shows How Players Can Work Together to Overcome Obstacles

Dragon's Crown official website A boss fight takes place inside 'Dragon's Crown Pro'

Co-op play is an important feature of the upcoming remastered offering known as "Dragon's Crown Pro." And recently, developers showed the different ways players can band together inside the game.

The newly released co-op trailer highlights how teamwork can help players succeed.

First off, players will have to cooperate if they are going to make their way through the game's many dungeons and vanquish the enemies that get in their way.

As the trailer showed, the bosses in this game are not pushovers. Some of them are mean-looking monsters that look capable of just picking off players one by one, while others appear non-threatening at first but can actually give players a hard time.

Just to make things a little tougher for players, they will also have to deal with smaller enemies while dealing with the game's bosses. Battles inside "Dragon's Crown Pro" can get chaotic pretty quickly, and that is why players really need to work together constantly.

During certain boss fights, players will also be able to use special weapons. And again, coordinating with one another is key if they want to make good use of those.

Players also have to put their powers together if they want to destroy certain obstacles, and one scene in the trailer showed how they also need to protect each other as they try to escape from danger.

Beyond just battling and exploring, players can also cook meals together inside the game to boost their stats.

Both local co-op and online co-op are supported for this new game, so players can choose which one works best for them.

Since this is a remastered game, the graphics have been enhanced significantly, and fans can see just how much they have improved by checking out some images on the official Japanese website.

An exact release date has not been announced just yet for "Dragon's Crown Pro," though fans can expect it to hit stores sometime this spring.