Dragon's Crown official website A boss fight takes place inside 'Dragon's Crown Pro'

Following the official announcement that "Dragon's Crown Pro" will be given a western release, its developers provided new details about the game that can give fans a better idea of what to expect.

The additional details, along with a substantial gameplay video, were shared during the PlayStation Experience event. The folks from DualShockers have provided a video that contains those.

In the video, viewers can see how chaotic battles can get inside the game.

There are six character classes in the game – Amazon, Dwarf, Elf, Fighter, Sorceress and Wizard – and each one features special abilities. As was seen in the gameplay video, the characters will be onscreen and fighting simultaneously, so players will need to figure out how to best work with their companions in order to make their journey more manageable.

While going through a dungeon, players will also be able to interact with certain elements of the environment. There are chests that can be opened as well as elements of the dungeon itself that can be destroyed for resources.

Players will also be free to continue exploring as much as they like, though it might be risky to keep going without heading back to town to recover and perhaps even getting some new gear.

Near the end of the gameplay video, viewers were also treated to a boss fight with a disturbing-looking enemy known as the Gazer.

Beyond the remastered graphics, "Dragon's Crown Pro" will also feature an improved soundtrack brought to life by a live orchestra, according to the game's official website.

It was also revealed that support for cross-save will be offered for the game, which means those who have played it previously on the PS3 and/or PS Vita can get the remastered title for the PS4 and pick things up from where they left off if they wish.

"Dragon's Crown Pro" is set to be released sometime during the spring of next year.